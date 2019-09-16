Missing Florida mom found dead but children still not located

(CNN) – A Florida mother’s body has been found. Her four children are still missing. Investigators are questioning her husband. Casei Jones and her four children were reported missing Saturday, but no one in her family has seen or heard from them in more than a month.

The 32 year old’s body was found near Brantley County, Georgia.

An arrest warrant has been issued for her husband, Michael Jones, who was picked up for questioning. Her children haven’t been found so detectives are actively working to locate them.