MISSING: 'Endangered' man from Northwest Florida could be heading to Gulf Shores

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Summerlin

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies want you to be on the lookout for a missing man considered “endangered” who may be traveling from Northwest Florida to Baldwin County.

Daniel Summerlin was last seen Friday afternoon on North Davis Highway in Escambia County. He may have driven to Gulf Shores in a yellow Saturn convertible with Florida tag NCHS71.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Summerlin has made violent threats against law enforcement and others in the past and may be in need of medical attention

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

