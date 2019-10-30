Missing dog Lulu found safe after storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A dog who disappeared after an EF-1 tornado hit West Mobile has been found safe.

The eight-month-old black giant schnauzer was found walking on Johnson Rd. on Tuesday, three days after Lacy Irwin believes the dog was stolen from her porch.

Irwin’s home was hit by the tornado Friday afternoon. Her fence was destroyed and her family had significant damage to their home on Bloomington Drive.

On Saturday, Irwin left home for a few hours, leaving her dog, Lulu, in a crate on the back porch. When she returned home, Lulu and her kennel were gone.

Irwin posted about the dog’s disappearance on social media saying, “I do not know what type of a person that would go to a damaged home that had been hit by a tornado then take their pet. But that’s pretty low!”

Tuesday evening, Irwin celebrated Lulu’s safe on Facebook. “Thank you all for your shares and media coverage for the search of Lulu,” she wrote. “She is a little shaken, jumpy, collarless… and of course kennel is missing but all that will be fine!”