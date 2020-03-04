UPDATE: Missing Child Alert canceled in Panama City Beach

UPDATE: (6:00 am) — Triniti has been found safe.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Panama City Beach. Triniti Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. Triniti was wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, and tie dyed crocs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and is 190 pounds. If you see Triniti, call police.

