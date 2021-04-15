UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled for one-year-old Florida girl

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The missing child alert issued for Aja Smith has been canceled. She’s been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. (WKRG) A ‘Missing Child Alert’ has been issued for a one-year-old child in Fruitland Park, Fla., northeast of Orlando.

Aja Smith was last seen in the 900 block of Bottomley Lane wearing black pants with silver glitter, a superman t-shirt and princess crown earrings.

Authorities believe the child may have been taken to Trenton, Fla by a man, Clifford Smith. Smith, 44, has multiple tattoos on his upper body and may be traveling in a 2005 black Chevrolet with Colorado license plate, number B6LYP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories