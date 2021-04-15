UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled for one-year-old Florida girl

UPDATE: The missing child alert issued for Aja Smith has been canceled. She’s been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. (WKRG) A ‘Missing Child Alert’ has been issued for a one-year-old child in Fruitland Park, Fla., northeast of Orlando.

Aja Smith was last seen in the 900 block of Bottomley Lane wearing black pants with silver glitter, a superman t-shirt and princess crown earrings.

Authorities believe the child may have been taken to Trenton, Fla by a man, Clifford Smith. Smith, 44, has multiple tattoos on his upper body and may be traveling in a 2005 black Chevrolet with Colorado license plate, number B6LYP.