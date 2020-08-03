Missing Child Alert issued for infant in Duval County, Florida

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old out of Duval County, Florida. Noah Sims was last seen in Jacksonville, wearing a gray onesie. The child could be with Corey Sims, who was wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral shorts, and white tennis shoes. Corey Sims is 36-years-old, stands at 5’9, and weighs 160 pounds. If you have seen Noah or Corey Sims, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Noah Sims
Corey Sims

