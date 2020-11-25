Missing child alert issued for eastern Alabama girl

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl.

Vivian “Addis” Tilley, 17, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Miranda Cove in Jackson Gap, Alabama.

She is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

