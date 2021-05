JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) Authorities in Florida are looking for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared on Mother’s Day.

A Missing Child Alert was issued late Sunday night for Godric Bennett, who was last seen in the 3100 block of Terrace Ave. in Jacksonville. He was wearing a gray short, camo shorts and white shoes.

If you have any information about where this missing child may be, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.