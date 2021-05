Homestead, Fla. (WKRG) — A missing child alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl from Dade county.

Aniyah Arcia was last seen in Homestead Florida. Arcia was last seen wearing a green romper and has brown hair. Arcia may be accompanied by Lewis Arcia, who has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

The two may be traveling in a 2019 Honda Ringeline. If anyone has seen either Arcia please contact Homestead PD at 305-247-1535 or call 911.