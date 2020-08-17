Missing Child Alert activated for South Florida teen

(WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Palm Beach County. London Gordon was last seen near Boynton Beach wearing a white shirt and grey athletic pants. London has black hair, brown eyes, and is 4’9. If you have seen London or have any information, call 911 or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100.
