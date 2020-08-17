Missing Child Alert activated for South Florida teen

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) -- Satsuma City School students return to the classroom Monday morning. But not all of their students are returning right away.

Kindergarten students will not be returning to school Wednesday, their first day back will be next Thursday. That's because two kindergarten teachers tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago. The school system says both teachers tested positive within 24 hours. They did contact tracing and determined the other kindergarten teachers had been exposed and are quarantined.