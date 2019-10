ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Diamond Nigeria Jenkins was last seen by her family getting on her school bus Friday morning at the 6400 block of Wagner Road.

The sheriff’s office says her school says she was present and rode the bus home.

Diamond was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, she was carrying a blue backpack.

If you have any information on Diamond Jenkins whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.