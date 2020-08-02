Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Fairhope man

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person alert for a man from Fairhope. Robert Leon Whitley was last seen on Saturday. If you have seen Whitley, please call the Fairhope Police Department.
