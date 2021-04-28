Missing 83-year old man suffers from severe memory loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police are asking for the public’s help locating an 83-year-old man with severe memory loss who walked away from the Mobile Infirmary Emergency Room.

George Minniefield Jr. left the hospital around 6:30pm on Tuesday. He was showing signs of severe memory loss, which appears to worsen during the evening hours, according to the Mobile Police Department

Minniefield has had recent spells where he did not know where he was, his brother told police.

Minniefield was last seen wearing a light colored checkered long sleeve shirt with dark stripes, blue jeans and a black “Saints” hat with a white emblem on the front.