The Saints have faced heartbreak before in the post season and the wildcard game against the Minnesota Vikings was no different.

New Orleans season ends in over time on a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Mason Rudolph in what Saints players thought might have been a missed pass interference call.

Offensively the Saints struggled on third down, converting on just 4 of 11 attempts.

For more on the 26-20 loss, click the video provided.