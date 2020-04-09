Miss Mississippi Pageant rescheduled due to COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. – The Miss Mississippi Scholarship Organization says it will reschedule this year’s pageant due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization says the competition has been tentatively pushed back to early July. It was originally planned to be held in June.

The Vicksburg Post reports Wednesday that organizers are also eyeing July as a possible month to host the state’s teen pageant competition that was slated to be held in late April.

Organizers say a specific date for both pageants has not been determined.