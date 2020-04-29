Miss. GOP lawmaker sues democratic mayor over open carry ban

A man carries a semi-automatic pistol, tucked in a holster inside his right waistband, while he waits in line to purchase groceries at a Safeway grocery store in Alexandria, Va., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Open Carry is legal in most places in Virginia, with or without a Concealed Handgun Permit. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Republican state lawmaker is suing over a Democratic mayor’s temporary ban on openly carrying guns in Mississippi’s capital city during part of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Dana Criswell’s lawsuit says the city of Jackson and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba “exploited the present public health crisis” to limit people’s Second Amendment right to have firearms for self-defense. Lumumba says “senseless gun violence” has hurt black and brown communities in Jackson. The mayor’s open-carry ban in the city expires Thursday with the ending of his coronavirus stay-home order. Mississippi has more than 6,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 239 deaths from it.