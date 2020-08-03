Miss. farmers eligible for hemp license

In this Aug. 21, 2019, photo, Jeff Dennings, left, and Dave Crabill, industrial hemp farmers, check plants at their farm in Clayton Township, Mich. The legalization of industrial hemp is spurring U.S. farmers into unfamiliar terrain, tempting them with profits amid turmoil in agriculture while proving to be a tricky endeavor in the early stages. Up for grabs is a lucrative market, one that could grow more than five-fold globally by 2025, driven by demand for cannabidiol. The compound does not cause a high like that of marijuana and is hyped as a health product to reduce anxiety, treat pain and promote sleep. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi farmers or those interested in becoming farmers can start applying for hemp grower licenses. The Daily Leader reports the license application period began Saturday and runs through Oct. 31 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family used for textiles, fuels, clothing and other products. The new Mississippi law legalized the cultivation of hemp and allowed Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to create a state plan for hemp farming. But state lawmakers didn’t appropriate the money for a state hemp program, so Gipson says he asked the USDA to handle the licensing for Mississippi hemp growers.