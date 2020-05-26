Milton teen accused of setting bucket filled with kittens on fire

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton teenager was arrested Friday after deputies say he set a bucket filled with kittens on fire.

William Lawrence Carr, 18, was charged with torturing or inflicting serious pain on an animal.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s warrant affidavit says a woman met Carr at his home Friday to help paint inside of the house. The affidavit says the woman brought two adult cats and kittens with her.

After an argument, deputies say Carr threatened to burn the kittens, which were inside a black bucket. Carr then took a torch lighter, set a cereal box on fire and threw it into the bucket, the affidavit said.

“He managed to catch the side of a kitten’s face and head on fire, singeing the whiskers,” the affidavit said.

Carr was booked into the Santa Rosa County jail Friday at 7:14 p.m with a $5,000 bond. He was released from the jail Saturday afternoon.

