Milton teacher dies after battling COVID-19 for weeks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – A special education teacher in Santa Rosa County has died after battling COVID-19 for more than six weeks.

Travis Barnes was a teacher at Avalon Middle School in Milton. The school posted about Barnes Wednesday on Facebook.

“His smile was infectious, his dedication to his students and school community was unmatched and he had a heart of gold,” the post read.

He leaves behind his wife Sharon and two sons.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are more than 100  staff and more than 600  students with COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories