Milton teacher dies after battling COVID-19 for weeks

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – A special education teacher in Santa Rosa County has died after battling COVID-19 for more than six weeks.

Travis Barnes was a teacher at Avalon Middle School in Milton. The school posted about Barnes Wednesday on Facebook.

“His smile was infectious, his dedication to his students and school community was unmatched and he had a heart of gold,” the post read.

He leaves behind his wife Sharon and two sons.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are more than 100 staff and more than 600 students with COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County schools.