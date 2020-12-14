Milton pastor arrested for child pornography

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton pastor has been arrested for child pornography.

William Dalton Milam, 62, has been arrested on two counts of promoting sexual performances of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Milam was arrested Monday, December 14, 2020 and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on no-bond status pending first appearance.

Milam is the pastor of Olivet Baptist Church in Milton.

