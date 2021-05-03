Milton man killed in Santa Rosa County crash

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, 53, was pronounced deceased on the scene. He has not been identified.

FHP says at around 5 a.m., the man was traveling westbound on I-10 in a sedan, approaching Mile Marker 23 near Milton.

The vehicle began to drift off the westbound shoulder. The vehicle hit a sign and several trees in the woods.

FHP says it is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt.