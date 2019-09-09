Milton man charged in 2015 cold case murder

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man accused of killing his roommate in 2015 was arrested Monday.

John Travis Palmer, 37, was charged with first-degree murder.

Palmer is accused of killing Stephen Rice Jr. on or about March 22, 2015, a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says. Police found Rice dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Palmer was initially a suspect in the case, according to the report, but charges were not filed in 2015.

However, a witness testified Aug. 28 that Palmer had told her, “I killed Steve.”

The witness said Palmer did not go into details about the alleged murder, but he seemed to be “bragging about it,” according to the report.

On Monday, another witness also told investigators that Palmer said he killed Rice.

Investigators say Palmer told the witness, “Yeah I killed that (expletive).” The witness said Palmer described how he was holding a gun, discussed brain matter, and motioned his hands as if talking about an explosion.

Based on his alleged confessions, law enforcement requested a warrant for Palmer’s arrest.

He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.