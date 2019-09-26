Milton man accused of threatening to kill woman with scissors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man accused of threatening to kill a woman with scissors was arrested Wednesday.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant affidavit says 46-year-old Ansel Reed was riding in a car with a woman on Aug. 25 when he became violent.

The affidavit says the woman pulled into the parking lot of a Winn Dixie on Blue Angel Parkway, and Reed pulled the keys out of the car’s ignition. The woman the told deputies Reed grabbed the shears and started shaking them in a stabbing motion, stating he was going to kill her.

The woman tried to get out of the way, which caused the shears to cut her shoulder, deputies said. Reed had been ordered to stay away from the woman due to a previous domestic violence incident in April.

A warrant was served for Reed’s arrest Wednesday. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and larceny.

Reed is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.