Milton man accused of sexually assaulting two girls under 12

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man accused of sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 12 was arrested Wednesday.

Joshua Tyler Hicks, 18, is accused in a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report of molesting and digitally penetrating two girls under 12.

Hicks’ arrest comes as the result of two separate investigations.

Deputies confronted Hicks and told him they found it concerning that two girls had come forward about being touched inappropriately at his residence.

Hicks’ response was redacted in the report.

Hicks was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 12.

He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on a $1.1 million bond.