Millry Police Chief to start training church ‘SWAT’ teams

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — Millry”s police chief is offering churches in his rural community security and firearms training.

“I thought about this after the last church shooting“, said Chief Chris Edmunds.

After doing research he noticed that churches in rural areas don’t have a security team with proper training so he decided to take action.

“The training will be a variety of things like ALICE training, active shooter and live-fire range training. So, basically it’s like we have your own church S.W.A.T. team.”

Chief Edmunds says he’s working with the Mobile County and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices with the training. He hopes to start offering a training session at the end of this month.

