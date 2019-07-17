Millry man kills large Timber Rattlesnake

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — Birds “sounded the alarm” for Harold Hartley while riding a four-wheeler on his property in Millry Tuesday afternoon.



“I noticed Blue Jays raising cane, hopping from tree to tree”, said Hartley.



When he got closer, he realized the birds were watching a Timber Rattlesnake. Hartley said he killed it with a pine limb, “I had to hit him several times over the head to get him.”

Hartley estimated the size of the snake to be about 6 feet long. “Big One,” replied J.J. McCool of Wildlife Solutions, Inc, when shown a picture of Hartley holding up the dead snake.



“That one won’t get any bigger”, said McCool.

Timber Rattlers are described as being laid back and slow to anger, but McCool also said they are “venomous and their bite is dangerous.”