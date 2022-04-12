Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild and muggy with temps in the 60’s for most to start. Dewpoints are also in the 60’s which means it is HUMID out there. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with dry skies to start.

Throughout the day, a couple of showers are possible at around a 20% chance, but most will stay dry. Highs today will likely reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Tonight, lows will drop to the 60’s yet again with a few showers possible.

Wednesday morning, we stay mostly dry, muggy and cloudy. However, starting Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, we are WEATHER AWARE as a messy line of storms moves in bringing a chance for severe weather. Timing looks to be after sunset Wednesday through sunrise Thursday. The main threat will be damaging winds, but we cannot rule out some hail and a brief tornado or two.

The severe weather threat ends Thursday morning, but the front that passes will stall to our south. This will keep our moisture around meaning rain chances stay through the Easter weekend and into next week. Temps will stay in the 70’s and 80’s.