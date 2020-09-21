Mike Hubbard’s attorney files motion to revise his prison sentence

LEE COUNTY, Ala – Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard turned himself into the Lee County Detention Center on September 11th to begin a four-year prison sentence. But last Friday his attorney asked the court to reconsider that sentence.

When Hubbard turned himself into the jail it had been more than four years since a judge had sentenced him to four years in prison.

And just a week after the former speaker walked into the jail, his lawyers asked the court to shorten his prison stay.

In 2014, Hubbard was indicted on 23 counts of violating the ethics code he helped write. He was convicted on 12 of those counts.

The charges focused on money he was paid to represent different business interests while serving in the House of Representatives and using his office to try and benefit those businesses. He also secured investments of more than $1 million from powerful business leaders around the state for his failing printing business.

In an April 2020 ruling, the Alabama Supreme Court dropped half of the charges against him. The new filing by his lawyer points to the high court’s ruling as a basis to reconsider his sentence.

It also includes a portion of an opinion from Alabama Justice Tommy Bryan joined by Justice Alisa Kelli Wise citing the counts against Hubbard that were dropped. The opinion expresses concerns about the state’s ethics code saying in part quote, “I am not entirely convinced that the sentences Hubbard received were the most appropriate form of punishment. The length of Hubbard’s sentences, in comparison to his conduct, has been a concern since my initial consideration of this case.”

The filing does not say how much his sentence should be cut. It argues Hubbard has been punished saying he lost his political office and had to divest his business interests.

It goes on to say Hubbard is not a danger to the public and revising the sentence would best serve the state’s interest in rehabilitation and the ends of justice.

After the supreme courts ruling in April, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office said the sentence is unaffected by the ruling.

The court has not yet filed a response to the motion.