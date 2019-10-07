Midtown Mobile cannon painted pink for Breast Cancer awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The cannon in front of Memorial Park in midtown Mobile is painted pink to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The words “Bras across the Causeway” are written on the cannon, and bras are hanging in the very visible median on Government Street.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to the National Cancer Institute 268,600 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United states and 42,000 will die from the disease in 2019.

Thursday on News 5, every newscast will feature a report on breast cancer.

