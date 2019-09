MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors on Lafayette Street in midtown Mobile are upset after they say a woman stole Halloween decorations early Sunday morning from several homes.

Surveillance cameras captured what appears to be a woman pulling a wagon up and down the sidewalk, grabbing pumpkins and Halloween decorations from yards.

Neighbors say this happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning. They’re asking anyone in the area with cameras to check your videos for possible thefts.