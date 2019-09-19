Micro wrestlers rock Wild Greg’s crowd Wednesday night

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Wild Greg’s Saloon in downtown Pensacola was extra wild Wednesday night, as crowds showed up to watch a Micro Wrestling Federation show.

The Micro Wrestling Federation, according to its website, says it is the longest-running organization within the “Little Person wrestling industry.”

The micro wrestlers, all under 5 feet tall, performed a WWE-style show at the bar — props included. Wrestlers hit each other with pans, garbage cans and even ladders.

The crowd Wednesday heckled wrestler Flying Ryan, who stands at 4 feet 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds. Flying Ryan heckled the crowd right back.

“I hate Florida,” he said. “Everything about this place is dirt.”

His remarks drew both laughs and boos from the crowd and eventually cheers for his opponent Jamaican Joe.

The crowd made it clear they were rooting for Joe, who the announcers played up as “good guy” in the match. Joe ultimately won the match.

The Micro Wresting Federation, or MWF, is based out of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where it puts on shows four nights a week.

Each year, it puts on 200 shows across the country, according to its website.

For more information, check out its website https://www.microwrestling.com.