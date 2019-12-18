Miami mechanic accused of sabotaging airliner set to plead guilty

MIAMI (AP) – A longtime airline mechanic with some links to Muslim extremists is set to plead guilty to sabotaging a jetliner with 150 people aboard at Miami International Airport. Court records show Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani will appear at a Wednesday afternoon change of plea hearing in Miami federal court. The 60-year-old Alani is not facing any terrorism-related charges despite evidence of ties to the Islamic State group. The FBI says Alani admitted the sabotage and insisted he did it to get overtime pay to fix the Boeing 737. The charge of attempted destruction of an aircraft carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
