MFRD: Multiple people attacked by pit bull

UPDATE: 12:12 PM

WKRG News 5 reports that Alex Hatcher was walking her shitzu dog when the pit bull attack them both. The pit bull was on a leash but got away from its owner who was walking it. Hatcher was bitten on the leg when she was trying to get between the pit bull and her shitzu. Neither the shitzu nor Hatcher were badly hurt. The owner has decided to give up the pit bull because this isn’t the first time the dog has attacked another dog.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple people have been attacked by a pit bull on Old Dobbin Road in Mobile. At least two people are being treated after the attack. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance for his injuries, but it’s still unclear how bad those injuries are. A 27-year-old woman was also injured, but refused to be transported.

A witness told WKRG News 5 that the dog was “attacking whatever he could.” She said the pit bull first went after a small dog, and then the woman walking that dog. She says the owner of the pit bull jumped on the dog trying to get it under control. “It’s a big ole pit bull,” she told WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales. She says several neighbors have pit bulls and they are all well behaved, but this one, she says recently attacked another dog.

