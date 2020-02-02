MFRD added to A&E reality show roster

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile first responders are getting some more exposure on basic cable. A news release says the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department will join A&E’s program “Live Rescue” starting February 3rd. Similar to the smash-hit “Live PD”, “Live Rescue” follows fire deparments as they respond to emergency calls live or in pre-taped segments.

This isn’t Mobile’s only brush with basic cable fame or infamy. Film crews from A&E’s “The First 48” have been embedded with the Mobile Police Department for the past several years.

News release from Live Rescue below:

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department announced today that it is joining A&E’s live original documentary series, “Live Rescue,” starting Monday, February 3, 2020. “Live Rescue” is produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment and airs on A&E on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT.

Hosted by Matt Iseman (America Ninja Warrior), “Live Rescue” follows America’s first responders as they bravely put their lives on the line answering emergency rescue calls across the country. Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department and nationally registered Paramedic and Registered Nurse Dan Flynn from New Orleans join Iseman on set as Analysts to provide insight into procedures and protocol.

“Live Rescue” is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.

About Department

The members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are proud of its rich history and its tradition of excellence. As we move forward with the department, our goal is to continue strengthening our partnership with the community as we provide the highest quality of service and safety to those we serve.

About A&E Network

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E always makes entertainment an art. The A&E website is located at aetv.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aetv and Facebook at facebook.com/AETV. For more press information and photography please visit us at press.aenetworks.com.

About Big Fish Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, is a full-service production company that creates multi-platform, visually driven content that compels and entertains audiences with the “unexpected.” Founded in 2006 by President Dan Cesareo, Big Fish has since produced more than 1000 hours of award-winning and top-rated programming in the live, unscripted reality, lifestyle and documentary space. Current Big Fish series include mega-hit franchise Black Ink Crew (New York, Chicago and Compton), mental health special In Session Live With Dr. Jess and Girls Cruise forVH1; Live Rescue, #1 unscripted crime series Live PD, Live PD: Police Patrol, Live PD Presents: PD Cam and America’s Top Dog for A&E; Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol for Lifetime; culinary docu-series Hustle & Soul for WE tv; Chris Paul’s Chapter 3 for ESPN; Tattoo Girls for TLC; How Far Is Tattoo Far? for MTV; Animal ER Live for Nat Geo WILD and Truth Behind the Moon Landing for Science Channel. With other credits including Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan and the Gates Foundation Reality PD public schools project, Big Fish captures and relates extraordinary worlds, characters and stories for such networks as Lifetime, A&E, VH1, WE tv, Discovery, TLC, MTV, E!, National Geographic, Oxygen, Travel Channel and Paramount Network. For more information, visit bigfishusa.com.