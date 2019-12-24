Men accused of killing Mobile County man and fleeing to Jacksonville make first court appearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men accused of murdering a man in Mobile and burying his body behind a home will return to the Port City to face charges.

David Hernandez and Marcos Oslan are charged in the death of 21-year-old Tracie Dennis. The men were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend and went before a judge Monday.

Police say Dennis did some work for the suspects and went to their home on Marcus Drive for payment on December 16th. They believe that’s when the men killed Dennis.

Hernandez and Oslan will remain in jail in Jacksonville until they are extradited back to Mobile to face charges.

