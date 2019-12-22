Memorial service held for NAS Pensacola victim

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WKRG/WDHN) — A community is in mourning as family, friends, and teachers honored Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson after he was killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola two weeks ago.

Mourners gathered at Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Ala., to say goodbye to the fallen sailor Saturday.

“The most telling thing about him was that his actions on December 6 were not a surprise to anyone that knew him,” said Chaplain Mike Smith, officiating.

Two weeks ago, the world learned of something Watson’s friends and family have known for years, his heroism.

“He’s always been a hero,” said Adam Watson, Joshua’s brother.

Watson was killed when Saudi National Mohammed Alshamrani opened fire at NAS Pensacola. Three people were killed, eight others injured. Watson was shot multiple times but managed to escape to tell first responders where the shooter was.

“He did that for a reason. Kaleb’s actions speak volumes about him. There’s nothing I could ever say or do that can ever speak to his actions,” said Adam Watson.

Watson made his final trip to Enterprise last Friday. Many lined the streets to welcome the fallen hero home. Friends and family gathered in his hometown at his Alma Mater on Saturday, to honor his life.

“He just felt that he hadn’t earned the ability to be thanked for his service yet. And today he probably wouldn’t like me for saying this, but I thank him for his service,” said Evan Roberts, Watson’s best friend.

All of them described a life filled with patriotism and love.

“He was courageous without hesitation and he was committed to the dream that he always had, the dream of being a hero,” said Chaplain Smith.

Watson will be buried Sunday, December 22, at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at 2:00 p.m.

