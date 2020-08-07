Memorial Fund honors teenager killed in crash

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — “I have said this whole time that something good has to come out of the tragic loss of John Avery Blackmon and I have good news to share,” said

Cheyanne Strickland in a Facebook post Thursday.

She announced ‘The Blackmon Memorial Fund’ has been set up in honor of her son who died in a vehicle crash in Bay Minette on June 21, 2020.

Blackmon, 17 years old, was a recent graduate of Spanish Fort High School. According to Strickland’s post, the fund is for SFHS students in need of outside counseling. A student would be able to ask for a voucher from the school counselor and seek outside help at no cost to the student.

“John Avery showed us everyday to live life to the fullest and strive to put smiles on others faces! Let’s continue to do just that,” said Strickland.

