Members of Mississippi’s National Guard travel to Washington to assist with protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – About 400 members of the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed to Washington, D.C., amid mass protests over the killing of an African American man in police custody in Minneapolis. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that Mississippi was one of about eight or nine states to send troops to the nation’s capital “at the request of our federal partners.” He says the Guard members were sent to protect people who are protesting peacefully and to help ensure “that those who are not peacefully protesting, those who are going across that line and rioting, are dealt with.”

