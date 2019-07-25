Mel Showers honored with distinguished service award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mel Showers was awarded the JoAnn Flirt award from the Public Relations Council of Alabama Thursday at the Mobile Marriot.

The award is named after JoAnn Flirt who was director of Blakeley State Park. The award is for distinguished service, given to a person who has spent more than 20 years in communications. Mel recently semi-retired after 50 years at WKRG. Many local TV personalities came to show their support including longtime local anchor Bob Grip who himself retired last year and was the first ever recipient of the award.