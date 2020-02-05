Meet The Westminster Dog Show’s newest breed

New York City, NY (CNN)–

There’s a new dog breed in the fight to be Best-In-Show at the Westminster Dog Show. The show begins Sunday in New York. In a show that features more than 26-hundred dogs from 204 breeds, there is now a kid on the block: the Azawakh.

“An Azawakh is a site hound. They’re a tall and slender dog that was bred to hunt hare and wild boar in Africa,” said Gail Miller Bisher with the West Minster Kennel Club. “They make wonderful pets.”

The Azawakh is the newest breed to grace the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year, for the first time in the shows 144 year history. The show has been held in the Big Apple every year since 18-77.