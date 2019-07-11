Breaking News
Meet Pensacola’s newest K9, Maple

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is welcoming in four new paws for patrol.

Maple is joining the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center as an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine. She is the first ESD dog for the agency.

Maple is a 3-year-old rescue lab mix trained by FDLE Pensacola Special Agent Stephanie Cassidy. 

Maple specializes in sniffing out electronics storage devices like thumb drives, cell phones, and SD cards.

Agent Cassidy, assigned to the Cyber Electronic Surveillance Support Team, trained Maple to search for hidden devices in cases where suspects may try to conceal their crimes by hiding storage devices.    

