MedMen cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- MedMen medical cannabis dispensary has opened it’s first location in Pensacola. Today officials held a grand opening for the new store. The soft opening was a few weeks ago. Brenda Lawrence was at the store picking up some products today. She says medical marijuana has greatly improved her life.

“I use it for pain mostly, and it’s pretty helpful,” Lawrence said.

General manager Mande Damitruk says they sell anything from oral to inhalation products.

“Our vision for our patients is also in a legalized regulated world we want everyone to live happier and healthier lifestyles,” Damitruk said.

MedMen is open seven days a week, including holidays. When patients go in the store, they get a personal shopper to help them pick out what they need. Lawrence says since she started using medical cannabis, her life has really improved.

“I had a neck injury, a back injury, and there’s a lot of pain with that,” Lawrence said. “There’s a lot of pain with that, it’s been going on a long time and the cannabis really helps.”