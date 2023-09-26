MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — To ensure children remain safe while riding in a car, USA Health will be offering free car seat inspections Friday, Sept. 29th at 9 a.m.

Courtney Thomson, RNC-NIC, from USA Health Children & Women’s Hospital, joined WKRG to share car seat safety tips and information on the upcoming car seat inspection event.

Thomson answers the following questions in the video above:

How often should you have your child’s car seat inspected?

How long should a child use a car seat?

Why is it important to register your car with the manufacturer?

Can you talk about the event that is happening this friday?

Click here, to sign up for a free car seat inspection with USA Health.