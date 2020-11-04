Medical marijuana passes in Mississippi with an overwhelming vote

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — After overwhelming support by voters, Mississippi is now the 35th state to approve medical marijuana.

The Mississippians for Compassionate Care are the ones who put forth the original initiative for this measure, and they say this could mean a lot for patients in Mississippi with those 22 debilitating conditions including cancer and epilepsy.

“We are so thankful and excited for these patients. Mississippi is one of those states with an initiative law that allows citizens to amend the constitution for issues not addressed by legislature. So we are just humbled and thankful to have been a part of those and for patients to be able to have what they need now,” said Jamie Grantham, the campaign’s communication director.

The journey for medical marijuana started back in 2018 when a petition to get Initiative 65 put on the ballot gain a quarter of a million signatures. After it was announced it would be on the ticket, Legislature put for 65A, their counter measure. Fast forward two years and nearly 78% of voters voted for it to pass.

The next step will be for the Mississippi Department of Public Health to put forth rules and regulations for the program, that official start date being August 2021. Grantham continuing, saying “There are more than 30 states to pull from, there is no need to reinvent the wheel. They have a lot of resources and I am fully confident they will do a wonderful job putting forth this program.”

