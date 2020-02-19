Medical marijuana bill heads to committee vote in Alabama

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are headed toward their first vote on legislation that would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 medical conditions. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday morning and could take a vote. The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for conditions including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain. They would be able to purchase cannabis products at a dispensary licensed by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

