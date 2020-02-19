Medical marijuana bill heads to committee vote in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are headed toward their first vote on legislation that would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 medical conditions. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday morning and could take a vote. The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for conditions including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain. They would be able to purchase cannabis products at a dispensary licensed by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
