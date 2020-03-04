MCSO: Suspect fired at deputies, in custody

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect fired at deputies in the area of Soice Pond Road Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.
News 5 is investigating, this story is developing.
Mcso in the area of Soice Pond Road. Suspect fired at deputies, no one injured, suspect in custody #dontrunfromthepopo #especiallyourk9— Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) March 4, 2020
