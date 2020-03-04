MCSO: Suspect fired at deputies, in custody

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A mother in Fairhope has a simple request. Exempt breastfeeding mothers from jury duty. 17 other states and Puerto Rico have such exemptions or postponement measures on the books. When Savannah Ramsey got her jury summons in the mail from Baldwin County Court, she knew a two-week trial commitment wouldn’t work.

"[You] have to build two weeks worth of milk up at home is very hard and almost impossible to do while still nursing on demand," said Ramsey. "When you are your child’s lifeline when they are completely dependent on you for their source of nutrition you should be able to be there for them." A judge delayed her jury duty for now, but she took action. Ramsey started an online petition asking that Alabama have something to exempt nursing moms from jury duty.