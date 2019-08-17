MCSO searching for theft suspects who attacked store manager

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for seven people who attacked the manager of a Hibbett Sports and fled with $500 in merchandise.

On August 16, at about 9:20 p.m., MCSO responded to Hibbett Sports at 3385 Schillinger Road in Semmes. Witnesses stated four women and three men entered the business and began trying on clothes and shoes. Employees witnessed one of the suspects taking items that were placed behind the counter.

The manager, who was suspicious of a potential snatch-and-grab asked the woman to pay for the item, during which time an argument ensued. The manager then locked the door to the business with the suspects inside, which escalated the incident. All of the suspects then pawed and slapped at the manager while trying to get out of the locked door. The door was unlocked, and the suspects fled with about $500 dollars worth of shoes, hats, and assorted clothing.

The suspects were driving a 2019 Red Toyota Camry, license number AL#2CD7582, and a 2017-2019 Black Infinity QX60.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633. If you would like provide information anonymously, go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips.