MCSO searching for missing 4-year-old girl in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriffs Office say 4-year-old Reagan Isabella Hart was taken from her foster home on September 14 and never returned.

Deputies say her mother, 41-year-old Brandy Hart, picked her up for a scheduled visit and the two have not been seen since.

Reagan is 3’3″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you’ve seen her or know anything about this case, please call MCSO at 251-574-8633.

