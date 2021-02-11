MCSO searching for man missing after head-on crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Thursday they are searching for Devon Jones.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the 20-year-old from Citronelle was in a head-on crash on Coy Smith Highway on Feb. 9.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near Byrd Pitt Road, in the Calcedeaver community. A 27-year-old woman was injured.

ALEA says Jones left the scene of the crash on foot immediately after. MCSO reports they are also searching for Jones as a missing person case.

Jones is about 5’9 and weighs about 145 pounds.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Devon Terrell Jones, call MCSO 251-574-8633. Troopers are asking for anyone with any information to contact 251-660-2300

You can also go to the MCSO website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously.

