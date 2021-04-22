MCSO searching for man after human remains found in Washington County

MOBILE COUNTY/WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say dumped the body of missing mom Samantha Moore.

The sheriff’s office says they began investigating the disappearance of Moore after her mother Shelia Brunson reported her missing on August 8, 2020. The sheriff’s office began investigating and learned Moore was seen at the Scenic Motel on Moffett Road shortly after the report was filed in early August.

Through their investigation, the sheriff’s office says they were told Moore had possibly overdosed and died while in the company of two men, Elliot Robinson and Joshua Powell.

Powell was arrested by the Saraland Police Department on April 19, 2021. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed him the next day. Powell cooperated and confirmed the previous information about Moore. The sheriff’s office says Powell told them Moore purchased what was believed to be heroin from Robinson and lost consciousness and died. Powell told detectives Robinson and another man, Albert Murphy wrapped Moore up in a bedsheet, and they drove her in a remote wooded area.

Powell led detectives to the area where skeletal remains were found.

Albert Murphy

The sheriff’s office is searching for Murphy.

Human remains were found Tuesday in woods off Paul Bayou Road in Washington County. The sheriff’s office tentatively identified the remains as missing mom Samantha Moore. Moore was last seen at a Verizon store on Moffett Road in Semmes August 2020.

The remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

FULL RELEASE:

On August 8, 2020, Shelia Brunson reported her daughter, Samantha Moore, missing where it was stated that Ms. Brunson last spoke to Moore on 7/31/20 via phone where Moore advised her that she was in the area of Moffett Rd and Schillinger Rd. Through further investigation it was learned that Samantha Moore was seen at the Scenic Motel on Moffett Rd somewhere just shortly after the report was filed in early August. It was stated that Moore was possibly in company with a subject by the name of Elliot Robinson (E-Mac) and Joshua Powell (JP). It was then stated that Samantha had possibly overdosed and died while in the company of the stated subjects while at the Scenic Motel where the subjects possibly dumped her at an unknown location.

Elliot Robinson was previously interviewed where he denied any involvement. Robinson is currently in Metro Jail where federal drug charges are pending.

On April 19, 2021 Josh Powell was arrested by Saraland Police Department. On April, 20, 2021, Josh Powell was interviewed by the Mobile County Sheriffs Office Major Crimes Unit. Powell agreed to cooperate and gave a statement that corroborated with previous information where he advised that Moore accosted them in early August at the Scenic Motel. He stated that Moore purchased what he believed to be heroin from Elliot Robinson, he stated that after Moore ingested said drugs, she lost consciousness in Elliot’s room and died where then Elliot and a subject by the name of Albert Murphy (Shug), wrapped Moore up in some a bed sheet. Powell stated that he then followed Elliot and Albert in a separate vehicle to Paul Bayou Rd in Calvert where they then dumped her in a remote wooded area.

Powell then advised detectives that he would direct law enforcement to the location to Paul Bayou Rd. Powell led MCSO Detectives to the stated location where skeletal remains were found. It was discovered that this area was in Washington County’s jurisdiction where a patrol deputy along with their Major Crimes Detective responded. The Mobile County Sheriffs Office Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Washington County’s Coroner gave clearance for the Mobile County Sheriffs Office Crime Scene to transport the remains to ADFS to confirm it is the body of Samantha Moore. We are waiting the report.

Albert Murphy is still at large, federal drug charges are also pending on Murphy.

The investigation in this case is still ongoing.